Monroe County Community College closes campus due to coronavirus outbreak

MONROE, Mich. – Monroe County Community College (MCCC) has closed its campus to external individuals beginning March 20 through April 12 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, according to officials.

Students should not report to campus for classes, labs, clinicals or testing on March 20, officials said. Closed locations include Main Campus, Whitman Center and Huron Road.

MCCC will move classes and viable labs online for the remainder of the winter semester, officials said. All in person labs, clinicals, fieldwork, internships, co-ops and testing that cannot move online is cancelled.

A list of cancelled classes and labs will be shared here by March 23, according to officials. In the meantime, faculty will communicate with students their plans for the remainder of the semester, officials said.

According to MCCC officials, students enrolled in cancelled classes will receive an “incomplete” and can re-enroll in the course when it is available again at no cost. Student services will still be available remotely and their contact information can be found here.

Officials ask students to monitor their emails and the MCCC website for regular updates.