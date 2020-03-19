Sterling Heights Police, Troy K-9 catch suspected ATM thieves

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Police took three people into custody Thursday morning in connection to an attempted ATM theft.

According to authorities, just before 3:30 a.m., police responded to reports of people trying to steal an ATM from the Bank of America located in the 39100 block of Dequindre Road. A patrol officer arrived at the scene, found a stolen truck and the ATM nearby, but the suspects fled the scene. With the assistance of a Troy Police Department K-9, officers were able to track down and apprehend three suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.