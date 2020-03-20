54ºF

16-year-old girl critically injured after shots fired from outside Detroit home

Victim shot twice

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

DETROIT – A 16-year-old girl is in critical condition after being shot while inside a home on the city’s east side at 2:55 a.m. Friday, Detroit police say.

The victim was shot twice and is in critical condition. She was injured after someone fired shots from outside of the home.

Police say there was a 34-year-old woman inside at the time. However, no other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

