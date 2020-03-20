ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- March 20, 2020

The state death toll rose to three Thursday as the confirmed number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases continues to increase in Michigan.

Officials with Henry Ford Health System announced the state’s second confirmed coronavirus death Thursday morning. An 81-year-old woman died.

The third death, a woman at McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac, was reported shortly after. Officials said the woman in her 50s had underlying health conditions.

The number of confirmed cases also rose Thursday. The state-reported total was 334 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Oakland County has more than 100 cases. The county is now offering text updates on coronavirus. If you’re interested, simply text “OAK-GOV” to the number 28748. The updates will include the latest information from the county health division.

If you tried entering an unemployment office Thursday, you found locked doors and information guiding you to online resources. The demand right now is enormous, according to Erica Quealy, a spokesperson for the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency. Here’s a look at what to do.

With restaurants closing and shortages at the grocery stores, the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Michigan will certainly affect dinner plans in the coming weeks. Luckily, restaurants and bars across the state are offering carry-out and delivery services so customers can still enjoy their favorite foods.

