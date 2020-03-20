Detroit resident charged in connection with identity theft scheme

HARPER WOODS, Mich. – On Monday, 68-year-old Detroit resident Sharon Brown, entered the Christian Financial Credit Union located at 19770 N. Harper, and presented fake identification while attempting to withdraw $5,000 out of the victim’s account.

The credit union staff identified the fraud and immediately notified the Harper Woods Department of Public Safety.

Officers responded quickly as Brown was attempting to flee the scene. Brown was arrested by officers who recovered two fraudulent Michigan identifications in her possession.

Harper Woods detectives discovered Brown has committed similar fraud and identity theft crimes throughout Metro Detroit within the last year.

Several Metro Detroit law enforcement agencies have been notified and are seeking charges against Brown.

On Wednesday Brown was arraigned and formally charged with identity theft, possessing two or more forged driver’s licenses, and using forged state identification to commit a felony.

Each felony count holds up to a five year prison sentence. Brown has a preliminary examination date scheduled for April 08 at 1:30 p.m. in the 32 A District Court of Harper Woods.