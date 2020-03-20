Drug use believed to be a factor in Detroit house explosion that injured 4, police say

DETROIT – A house exploded Friday morning on Detroit’s west side, sending four people to the hospital.

The house was in the 800 block of Archdale Street, near Warren Avenue.

Police believe drug use may have been a factor in the explosion.

Police, fire crews, arson investigators and officials from DTE Energy spent hours at the scene looking into what could have been the cause.

The explosion happened at about 4 a.m., knocking out windows and spreading debris across the neighborhood.

A 46-year-old woman is in critical condition with severe burns.

Police said a 42-year-old man was found in the back yard, also covered in burns.

Fire officials said they believe the 46-year-old woman attempted to light a crack pipe and ignited a gas leak.

Neighbors gave aid to those who were injured.

“The young lady came out and she was on fire,” said Demetris Martin. “She was so much in shock that she just jetted down the street. She was burned from head to toe.”

“I had a man that came running by me and he had a big gash on his forehead and cuts all over him,” said Kelly Moland. “I put him on the porch and worked to bandage him up as best as I could.”

The investigation is ongoing.