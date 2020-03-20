61ºF

Local News

House leveled in explosion on Detroit’s west side

Matt Morawski, Executive Producer, Local 4 News Today

Tags: Detroit, Explosion
DETROIT – A house has exploded on Detroit’s west side.

It happened early Friday morning on Achdale near Warren Rd. and the Southfield Freeway.

It’s unclear what caused the explosion. Authorities have not said if anyone was inside the home. Neighbors talked to Local 4 and said possibly three people were inside at the time.

Several other homes were damaged in the blast.

