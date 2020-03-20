House leveled in explosion on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A house has exploded on Detroit’s west side.

It happened early Friday morning on Achdale near Warren Rd. and the Southfield Freeway.

WDIV

It’s unclear what caused the explosion. Authorities have not said if anyone was inside the home. Neighbors talked to Local 4 and said possibly three people were inside at the time.

Several other homes were damaged in the blast.

Stay with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit for updates.