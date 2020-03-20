Interchange construction to close 14 Mile Road ramp to northbound I-75 Monday in Oakland County
Ramp expected to remain closed until late April
Fast facts:
- Starting Monday morning, crews will close the 14 Mile Road ramp to northbound I-75
- The ramp closure is needed for constructing a new freeway interchange
- The ramp is expected to remain closed until late April
Michigan Department of Transportation contracting crews will be closing the ramp from 14 Mile Road to northbound I-75 at 7 a.m. Monday, March 23.
The closure is needed to allow for the construction of a diverging diamond interchange (DDI) at 14 Mile Road and I-75.
During the ramp closure, detours will be posted. Westbound 14 Mile Road traffic will continue west to northbound Crooks Road to enter northbound I-75.
Eastbound 14 Mile Road traffic will use northbound John R. Road to westbound Big Beaver Road, then northbound Crooks Road to connect with northbound I-75.
The 14 Mile Road ramp to northbound I-75 is expected to remain closed until late April.
