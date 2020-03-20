46ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

46ºF

Local News

Interchange construction to close 14 Mile Road ramp to northbound I-75 Monday in Oakland County

Ramp expected to remain closed until late April

Tags: Traffic, Traffic Alert, Construction, News, Oakland County, 14 Mile Road, Northbound I-75, MDOT, Michigan Department of Transportation, Contracting Crews
photo

Oakland County, Mich.Interchange construction to close 14 Mile Road ramp to northbound I-75 Monday in Oakland County

Fast facts:

- Starting Monday morning, crews will close the 14 Mile Road ramp to northbound I-75

- The ramp closure is needed for constructing a new freeway interchange

- The ramp is expected to remain closed until late April

Michigan Department of Transportation contracting crews will be closing the ramp from 14 Mile Road to northbound I-75 at 7 a.m. Monday, March 23.

The closure is needed to allow for the construction of a diverging diamond interchange (DDI) at 14 Mile Road and I-75.

During the ramp closure, detours will be posted. Westbound 14 Mile Road traffic will continue west to northbound Crooks Road to enter northbound I-75.

Eastbound 14 Mile Road traffic will use northbound John R. Road to westbound Big Beaver Road, then northbound Crooks Road to connect with northbound I-75.

The 14 Mile Road ramp to northbound I-75 is expected to remain closed until late April.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.