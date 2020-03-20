Michigan AG Nessel says her email was hacked
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel tweeted Friday morning that she started her day by finding our her email had been hacked.
She said everyone on her staff had been asked to send her gift cards via an email that was apparently not sent by her.
“Good way to see who my most dedicated staffers are and who needs more training on scams,” she joked.
