Small businesses in Michigan are struggling to keep employees on payroll amid coronavirus outbreak

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Donna Hassig started her accessories and clothing business out of her basement 30 years ago.

“We owned a restaurant in Florida and one of the waitresses gave me a safety pin bracelet,” Hassig said.

She looked at it and thought she could make it and did. She started a line of jewelry, which expanded in 2006 to a stand alone retail boutique called Glitz & Ears. It features clothing and accessories.

“Anybody who know me, knows how much I love this and what’s happening now is just breaking my heart,” she said.

Today they made the decision to close the physical store because of coronavirus (COVID-19).

They’re trying to keep their employees on the payroll, but that will depend on the success of their online sales.

Hassig’s son, Adam, already has the boutique on Instagram and Facebook and its own website.

“I’m literally taking it one day at a time, but for right now I’ve put a plan in place to get us through the next few weeks,” he said.

When they will be able to reopen is unclear.

“I just hope this doesn’t go on too long, my family is here and it’s my pride joy.”