Takeout and delivery worries during COVID-19 pandemic

DETROIT – Before even stepping foot inside Chef Taz’s Soul Food Bistro on Fenkell Avenue in Detroit, he wants to make sure everything is clean.

“We sanitize all counter and any spaces that any human contact would come in contact with anyways,” said Chef Taz with Chef Taz Soul Food Bistro.

Chef said that way, you can just focus on your food, “This is a little bit elevated and healthier for your palette. Salmon, turkey, chicken breast, grilled meats,” said Chef Taz.

It’s food, he’s only serving his customers through carry-out, after Governor Gretchen Whitmer recently announced all restaurants can only serve customers, using carry-out services, to help stop the spread of the Coronavirus, but that is not ideal for Espy Thomas with Sweet Potato Sensations on Lahser in Detroit.

“We’re a sit down, bakery café,” said Espy Thomas with Sweet Potato Sensations.

Espy Thomas said her bakery, can satisfy anybody’s sweet tooth, “Pies, cookies, cheesecake, cake, ice cream, cobbler, candied yams.”

Thomas said she’s also making sure, the inside of her restaurant is good as well, “We're wearing gloves. We are spraying Lysol and wiping counters down, every door handle down, bathroom door handles, stuff we've already done but it's taken to a higher level right now.”

Local 4’s Dr. Frank McGeorge said, “There is no evidence that Coronavirus is transmitted by food. It is not like a Norovirus which can infect your intestinal tract. This is primarily a Respiratory Tract problem. Now of course, as always, you should be concerned about who is handling your food and the amount of contact you have with them and you have to have a certain amount of trust in your food handler.”