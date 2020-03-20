Volunteers of America Michigan is closing stores amid COVID-19 outbreak

Volunteers of America Michigan is closing thrift stores throughout the state due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

This will result in layoffs for about 150 employees, the nonprofit organization announced Friday. VOA said change comes after days of deliberation following the latest information regarding social distancing and public gatherings provided by the CDC and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

“As we continue to approach these unprecedented times as an agency, we are determined to do everything we can to keep our customers, employees, donors and volunteers safe,” said Alex Brodrick, president and CEO of Volunteers of America Michigan.

They will continue to accept donations at the five Michigan stores beginning Tuesday, March 24. They plan to keep the drop-off centers open Tuesday thru Saturday, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. with no-contact drop-off procedures in place.

Drop-off donations can still be made at:

Westland- 34800 Warren Rd, Westland, MI

Burton- 1135 N. Belsay Rd, Burton, MI

Corunna- 2520 E. Main St., Corunna, MI

Lansing: West- 3800 W. Saginaw St, Lansing, MI

Lansing: South- 5411 S Cedar St, Lansing, MI

Make a monetary donation by visiting their website: www.voami.org