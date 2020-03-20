WATCH: Local 4’s Brandon Roux and Paul Gross read children’s books

Brandon Roux and Paul Gross can’t go to schools right now to read to kids, obviously, during the coronavirus school shutdown.

That’s not ideal, of course, but here’s what we’re doing: Both Brandon and Paul have taken time to record themselves reading so everyone can listen and watch from home!

Brandon chose one of his favorites -- “ Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs .”

Paul chose “Oh Say Can You Say What’s the Weather Today?” and “Snowflake Bentley.”

Watch Brandon above, and then watch Paul below.