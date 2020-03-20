What steps Metro Detroit hospitals are taking to keep COVID-19 from spreading within

DETROIT – As of Friday, there were 336 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Michigan, the majority in Metro Detroit.

Hospitals across the state are preparing for the increased number of patients and are taking steps to keep the infected away from other patients.

Triage tents have been set up outside hospitals to keep potential cases outside.

The tents have been set up outside of every Ascension Medical Hospital in Michigan as part of the hospital’s emergency preparedness protocol.

The goal is to distance people who think they’ve been exposed to coronavirus from the rest of the patient population, staff and health care workers.

Those that feel they have coronavirus symptoms are asked to contact their doctor first and before they step inside the hospital, they will be checked out inside one of the tents.

Tents are also available at McLaren Hospitals as well as protocols that limit who can go into the emergency room without being checked for COVID-19 symptoms first.

Health officials said it’s not just about treating people, but also about stopping the spread of COVID-19.