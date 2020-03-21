Carter’s Cantina in New Haven collecting unused N95 masks for health care workers
Will offer up to $10 free food for every 5 masks donated
NEW HAVEN, Mich. – A restaurant in New Haven is offering free food in return for unused masks that they’ll then give away to nurses and doctors.
Carter’s Cantina is collecting unused N95 masks. They’re offering up to $10 of free food for every five masks donated.
If you take the masks to the restaurant they’ll deliver them to local hospitals. The offer stands until the need for masks has been met.
