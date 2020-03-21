30ºF

Carter’s Cantina in New Haven collecting unused N95 masks for health care workers

Will offer up to $10 free food for every 5 masks donated

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

NEW HAVEN, Mich. – A restaurant in New Haven is offering free food in return for unused masks that they’ll then give away to nurses and doctors.

Carter’s Cantina is collecting unused N95 masks. They’re offering up to $10 of free food for every five masks donated.

If you take the masks to the restaurant they’ll deliver them to local hospitals. The offer stands until the need for masks has been met.

