ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- March 21, 2020

Here are this morning’s top stories

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

The Blue Water Maiden statue stands at the base of the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron, Mich., which connects to Sarnia, Ontario, Canada, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The Canada-U.S. border will be closed to non-essential traffic in both directions "by mutual consent," the leaders of both countries confirmed Wednesday as efforts across the continent to contain COVID-19. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Trump keeps talking during market hours; stocks keep tanking

Earlier this week, public health officials announced a surge of infections in the U.S. as leading economists predicted unemployment spiking to 10% or more.

Beginning Saturday Canadian-US border closed to all non-essential travel

The Canadian-US border closed Saturday to all non-essential traffic in an effort to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. However, travel restrictions do not apply to healthcare workers, trade and people going to work.

Latest on coronavirus in Michigan

The state death toll rose to four Friday as the confirmed number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases continues to increase in Michigan.

Officials with Oakland County Health Division announced the state’s fourth confirmed death Friday. The 50-year-old Oakland County resident had underlying health conditions.

As of Friday, the state-reported total was 549 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Oakland County has more than 200 cases. It is the hardest hit county in the state. The county is now offering text updates on coronavirus. If you’re interested, simply text “OAK-GOV” to the number 28748. The updates will include the latest information from the county health division.

