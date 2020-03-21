ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- March 21, 2020
Here are this morning’s top stories
Trump keeps talking during market hours; stocks keep tanking
Earlier this week, public health officials announced a surge of infections in the U.S. as leading economists predicted unemployment spiking to 10% or more.
Beginning Saturday Canadian-US border closed to all non-essential travel
The Canadian-US border closed Saturday to all non-essential traffic in an effort to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. However, travel restrictions do not apply to healthcare workers, trade and people going to work.
Latest on coronavirus in Michigan
The state death toll rose to four Friday as the confirmed number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases continues to increase in Michigan.
Officials with Oakland County Health Division announced the state’s fourth confirmed death Friday. The 50-year-old Oakland County resident had underlying health conditions.
As of Friday, the state-reported total was 549 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Oakland County has more than 200 cases. It is the hardest hit county in the state. The county is now offering text updates on coronavirus. If you’re interested, simply text “OAK-GOV” to the number 28748. The updates will include the latest information from the county health division.
