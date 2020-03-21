Man shot in his vehicle by unknown suspect in Detroit

DETROIT – A 34-year-old man was shot while sitting in his vehicle by an unknown suspect outside of a local business, according to officials.

Police say a dark colored sedan pulled up to the man’s vehicle and fired multiple shots at him, striking him, around 2:20 a.m. in the 4700 block of Cadillac Boulevard on March 21.

The suspect then fled the scene.

The wounded man was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable conditions, officials said.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information should contact Detroit Police Department’s Fifth Precinct at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.