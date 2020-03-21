Metro Detroit weather forecast: Partly cloudy to mostly clear, cold and breezy Friday night
Lows in the 20s, chilly weekend ahead
DETROIT – Friday Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear, cold and breezy. Low in low 20s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, chilly. High in upper 30s
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, cold. Low in low 20s
Sunday: Partly sunny, chilly. High near 40
Monday: Scattered morning rain/snow, then partly sunny and not as cold. High in upper 40s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, milder. High in low 50s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, mild. High in mid 50s
Hope you and your families and loved ones are well. Please let me know if you need anything!
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.