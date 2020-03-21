Trump announces federal student loans will be deferred for 60 days due to coronavirus outbreak

WASHINGTON – During the White House coronavirus task force briefing on Saturday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that all federally-held student loans will be deferred for 60 days amid the nation’s coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Deferring student loans will provide financial relief to residents impacted by COVID-19 and the nation’s response to it.

Trump said the White House is still working through the details and did not share any additional information on the plan.