Trump announces federal student loans will be deferred for 60 days due to coronavirus outbreak
Federal student loans will be pushed back to provide relief to residents amid outbreak
WASHINGTON – During the White House coronavirus task force briefing on Saturday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that all federally-held student loans will be deferred for 60 days amid the nation’s coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Deferring student loans will provide financial relief to residents impacted by COVID-19 and the nation’s response to it.
Trump said the White House is still working through the details and did not share any additional information on the plan.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.