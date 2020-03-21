UofM’s Detroit Connector buses, Michigan Flyer DTW shuttle services suspended

OWOSSO, Mich. – Indian Trails, the Michigan-based bus company, announced Saturday it is suspending all of its daily scheduled bus service.

Michigan, as well as Chicago, Milwaukee and Duluth, will be affected by the suspension. The company said about 80 communities served by the bus lines.

The company said the decision was because of a decline in passenger demand and travel restrictions.

Passengers holding unused tickets for travel on any of these routes can call 800-292-3831 for ticket reissues or refunds.

The University of Michigan’s Detroit Connector service, which provides transportation between UofM campuses in Ann Arbor, Dearborn and Detroit, will suspend service on Monday until further notice.

Michigan Flyer, the airport shuttle service, suspended all of its daily runs between East Lansing, Brighton, Ann Arbor and Detroit Metro Airport until at least April 16.

More information can be found at www.indiantrails.com or www.michiganflyer.com.