Vice President Mike Pence to be tested for COVID-19 after potential exposure to virus

WASHINGTON – US Vice President Mike Pence announced that he and his wife will be tested for coronavirus (COVID-19) in a White House coronavirus task force briefing on Saturday.

This decision follows news of a White House staff member testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. According to Pence, the infected individual is doing well and has not visited the White House since Monday.

Neither Pence or President Donald Trump were in contact with the infected staff member, Pence said.

The White House doctor has no reason to believe the vice president has been exposed to the virus or should be tested, according to Pence.

However, Pence announced that he and his wife have chosen to be tested due to his unique position as the vice president and the leader of the White House coronavirus task force.