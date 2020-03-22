ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- March 22, 2020
Detroit pastor defends decision to hold Sunday services
As more restrictions go into effect around the country forcing people to stay home, some churches are still holding Sunday services.
Executive Order closes Michigan hair, nail, tattoo, piercing businesses
Hair, nail, tanning, massage, spa, tattoo, body art and piercing services, and similar services that require individuals to be within 6 feet of each other have been ordered to close under Executive Order 2020-20. The temporary order takes effect Sunday, March 22.
Latest on coronavirus in Michigan
The state death toll rose to eight Saturday as the confirmed number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases continues to increase in Michigan. As of Sunday, the total number of confirmed Michigan coronavirus cases was 807.
Metro Detroit weather forecast: Very cold but bright start to Sunday
It will feel like winter Sunday with highs in the low 40s. A mix of rain and snow could develop after midnight.
- Man in his 70s is Michigan’s 7th COVID-19 related death
- Shoppers disappointed in low stock of essential items amid coronavirus outbreak
- Forgotten Harvest needs donations to continue mission during COVID-19 outbreak
- Beginning Saturday Canadian-US border closed to all non-essential travel
- Flashpoint 3/22/20: Coronavirus infects your life even if it hasn’t infected your body
- List: Food delivery services available in Michigan
- Filing for unemployment
- 38 positive for coronavirus in NYC jails, including Rikers
- Factories pivot to fight coronavirus, but challenges abound
- Italy’s virus epicenter grapples with huge toll, some hidden
- The Latest: Japan urges against nonessential travel to US
- The Latest: Spain records 3,600 coronavirus cases overnight
