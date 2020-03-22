ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- March 22, 2020

As more restrictions go into effect around the country forcing people to stay home, some churches are still holding Sunday services.

Hair, nail, tanning, massage, spa, tattoo, body art and piercing services, and similar services that require individuals to be within 6 feet of each other have been ordered to close under Executive Order 2020-20. The temporary order takes effect Sunday, March 22.

The state death toll rose to eight Saturday as the confirmed number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases continues to increase in Michigan. As of Sunday, the total number of confirmed Michigan coronavirus cases was 807.

It will feel like winter Sunday with highs in the low 40s. A mix of rain and snow could develop after midnight.