23ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

23ºF

Local News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- March 22, 2020

Here are this morning’s top stories

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Tags: Morning Briefing, News, Newsstand, Local, Detroit News, Michigan News, Headlines, Top Stories, Morning News, Detroit, Michigan

Detroit pastor defends decision to hold Sunday services

As more restrictions go into effect around the country forcing people to stay home, some churches are still holding Sunday services.

Executive Order closes Michigan hair, nail, tattoo, piercing businesses

Hair, nail, tanning, massage, spa, tattoo, body art and piercing services, and similar services that require individuals to be within 6 feet of each other have been ordered to close under Executive Order 2020-20. The temporary order takes effect Sunday, March 22.

Latest on coronavirus in Michigan

The state death toll rose to eight Saturday as the confirmed number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases continues to increase in Michigan. As of Sunday, the total number of confirmed Michigan coronavirus cases was 807.

MORE: Here’s which Michigan counties have confirmed cases of coronavirus

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Very cold but bright start to Sunday

It will feel like winter Sunday with highs in the low 40s. A mix of rain and snow could develop after midnight.

More Local News Headlines

National and International Headlines

Sports Headlines

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: