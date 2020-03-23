Bedrock waiving rent fees for business tenants
Businesses might have fees waived until June
DETROIT – Bedrock Real Estate is waiving all rent, parking and other expense fees for business tenants for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic.
This will help make businesses make payroll.
Businesses making less than $100M will qualify for free rent April and May while those making less than $80 ,000 will qualify for April, May and June.
For more information, go here.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.