Bicyclist struck by car, killed while crossing road in Ypsilanti Township
Gregory Detmer killed in crash
YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A bicyclist was killed Saturday when a car struck him while he was crossing a road in Ypsilanti Township, police said.
Gregory Detmer, 70, of Ypsilanti Township, was riding his bicycle around 2:45 p.m. Saturday in the area of Packard and North Hewitt roads, according to authorities.
Detmer tried to cross Packard Road when he was struck by a vehicle heading east, officials said.
Deputies were called to the scene, but Detmer died from his injuries, police said.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
