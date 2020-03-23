39ºF

Bicyclist struck by car, killed while crossing road in Ypsilanti Township

Gregory Detmer killed in crash

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A bicyclist was killed Saturday when a car struck him while he was crossing a road in Ypsilanti Township, police said.

Gregory Detmer, 70, of Ypsilanti Township, was riding his bicycle around 2:45 p.m. Saturday in the area of Packard and North Hewitt roads, according to authorities.

Detmer tried to cross Packard Road when he was struck by a vehicle heading east, officials said.

Deputies were called to the scene, but Detmer died from his injuries, police said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

