Bishop International Airport in Flint to begin taking temperatures of passengers

FLINT, Mich. – Beginning Tuesday, March 24 in addition to screening all airport personnel the Flint Bishop Airport Police will begin taking the temperatures of passengers as they enter the terminal.

The only doorway that will be open to the terminal is the center vestibule.

Bishop International Airport made the announcement Monday after Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a statewide stay-at-home order.

To date, more than 1,300 people in Michigan are infected with the virus and 15 have died.