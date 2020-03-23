Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn closes until further notice due to coronavirus outbreak

DEARBORN, Mich. – The Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn is closing until further notice due to growing concerns about the coronavirus outbreak, officials said.

The center’s hours will be suspended starting at 7 p.m. Monday, according to a release.

“Please check with our center’s restaurants or other service retailers as they may be open at various hours to provide essential services for Dearborn and its surrounding neighborhoods,” the release states. “Our management teams will continue to work together and closely monitor this situation, adhere to national guidelines, and partner with local health officials to make decisions that are in the best interest of our communities.”

State officials announced Monday that there have been 1,328 confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan, including 15 deaths. A total of 638 of those cases are in Wayne County, with 227 outside the city of Detroit.

The Fairlane Town Center has already been affected by the outbreak, as it was shut down Wednesday for a deep cleaning after a visitor tested positive for coronavirus.

On Tuesday, a person who attended a movie at Fairlane AMC Theaters was announced as a presumptive positive case of coronavirus, officials said. That person attended the movie March 10.

At the time, Fairlane AMC Theaters was the first possible exposure site revealed by Wayne County health officials.

“While the theater’s entrances and exits are outside the mall and there is no direct entrance or exit from the theater to the mall, health officials are unable to confirm if the person spent time within the center,” officials said in a statement.

The Fairlane Town Center reopened at noon Thursday. This closure, however, could be much longer.