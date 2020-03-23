Michigan governor expected to issue stay-at-home order in fight against deadly coronavirus

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to issue a statewide stay-at-home order on Monday to fight the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Associated Press.

The AP reports the order, which will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, will allow “essential” employees necessary to sustain and protect life to continue going to work.

The order would come after more than 1,000 cases have been confirmed in the state as of Sunday, March 22. To date the virus has killed at least nine statewide.

The order will likely be similar to other states including Ohio, California, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Illinois have declared similar orders.

Gov. Whitmer previously said the state was “not there yet” in response to questions about a potential lockdown situation, but said it could change based on rapidly changing information.

On March 16, Gov. Whitmer ordered all bars, restaurants, gyms, theaters and other public places to close amid the outbreak.

Worldwide, over 341,000 people have been infected and over 14,700 have died from the virus that first emerged in central China late last year. As cases in China ebbed, the dangers to Europe and the U.S. have grown exponentially, although Germany on Monday cautiously reported some flattening of its infection curve. After just weeks, the U.S. has more than 33,000 cases and more than 400 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever or coughing. But for some older adults and people with existing health problems it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some 99,000 people have recovered from COVID-19, mostly in China.

