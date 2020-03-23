Michigan governor’s office says school food service considered critical infrastructure should continue

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office says school food service considered critical infrastructure should continue.

The announcement was made shortly after Whitmer issued a stay-at-home order in an effort to contain the spread of coronavirus in Michigan.

On Monday, Whitmer’s office issued the following statement:

“Gov. Whitmer is committed to ensuring that Michigan students have access to the food they need during the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the governor’s executive order, K-12 school food services are considered critical infrastructure and should continue. The governor deeply appreciates the vital work that our frontline school employees are doing every day to ensure that our kids have the food they need while the order is in effect.”

