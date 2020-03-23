41ºF

Michigan governor’s office says school food service considered critical infrastructure should continue

Stay-at-home order issued to help prevent spread of virus

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Kitchen assistant Maria Cedillo makes sandwiches for lunch bags at Rockwood Elementry School, as the city public school district holds their first day of providing free meals to students at 42 sites around the district during the coronavirus pandemic, in Oklahoma City Monday, March 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office says school food service considered critical infrastructure should continue.

The announcement was made shortly after Whitmer issued a stay-at-home order in an effort to contain the spread of coronavirus in Michigan.

On Monday, Whitmer’s office issued the following statement:

“Gov. Whitmer is committed to ensuring that Michigan students have access to the food they need during the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the governor’s executive order, K-12 school food services are considered critical infrastructure and should continue. The governor deeply appreciates the vital work that our frontline school employees are doing every day to ensure that our kids have the food they need while the order is in effect.”

For a list of workers, businesses and organizations being classified as essential by the governor during the crisis, click here.

About the Author: