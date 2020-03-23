Pickup driver flees scene after causing another car to crash into Detroit home, police say

DETROIT – The driver of a pickup truck fled the scene after causing another car to crash into a home on Detroit’s west side, police said.

Officials said the crash happened around 1:20 a.m. Monday at the corner of Plainview and Dover avenue.

A Ford F-250 and white Lincoln MKZ got into a crash, according to authorities. The impact forced the Lincoln into a nearby house, police said.

When the Lincoln struck the house, it caused a gas leak, officials said. A crew from DTE Energy went to the property and shut off the gas, authorities said.

The driver of the Lincoln -- a 47-year-old man -- is in critical condition, according to medical officials.

Police said the pickup truck driver fled the scene before they arrived.

Detroit police are still investigating.