The Mall at Partridge Creek in Clinton Township temporarily closed amid virus outbreak

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – In cooperation with the State of Michigan’s health directive, The Mall at Partridge Creek is temporarily suspending its hours on Monday, March 23 at 7 p.m. until further notice based upon advice from local government officials.

Please check with the center’s restaurants as they may be open at various hours to provide essential services for Clinton Township and its surrounding neighborhoods.

“Thank you for your understanding as we move through these unprecedented times together. We will continue to support our neighborhoods and communities and look forward to welcoming everyone back to the center,” a statement released by the mall read.

The mall’s management teams will continue to work together and closely monitor the situation, adhere to national guidelines, and partner with local health officials to make decisions that are in the best interest of its communities.

Information on COVID-19 and how to protect yourself, families, friends and neighbors can be found online at the state and county health department sites and at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For further center updates, please visit ShopPartridgeCreek.com.