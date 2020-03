DETROIT – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is scheduled to hold a news conference Monday about the city’s response to COVID-19.

Watch the news conference live here at 12:30 p.m.

As of Monday morning, the Detroit Health Department was reporting 349 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus outbreak. Four Detroit residents infected with COVID-19 have died.

