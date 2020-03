WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. – Police are looking for Barbara, no last name provided, an 85-year-old woman who is missing.

Barbara has dementia, according to police. She drives a silver Mercury Grand Marquis with a broken grill and cracks on the back bumper.

The license plate No. is ECM 0991.

If you have any information, call West Bloomfield PD at 248-975-9200.