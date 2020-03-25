American House residents, employees sew protective masks for staff during coronavirus outbreak

WESTLAND, Mich. – As the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak rapidly evolves in Michigan, healthcare workers are experiencing shortages of much needed supplies -- especially protective face masks.

In response to the shortages, American House Senior Living Center in Westland is stepping up to produce masks for their employees.

“We are sewing enough for our American House staff and the Medical Team staff,” said Life Enrichment Director Sara Kenyon. “We are using cotton fabric that was on hand and elastic. When finished, we are distributing to our staff.”

Three senior residents and three staff members are working together to produce the masks.

"We take the health and well-being of our staff and residents very seriously in this uncharted territory,” said Executive Director Elizabeth Churnesky. “We are taking this COVID-19 crisis very seriously.”

Hospitals and medical centers all over the state are accepting donations of supplies to assist their response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Click here to learn more.

