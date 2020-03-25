City of Sterling Heights announces cancellation of events and meetings
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Many events and meetings have been cancelled in Sterling Heights in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The following meetings have been cancelled:
- April 2 – Meeting of the Historical Commission
- April 6 – Meeting of the Beautification Commission
- April 8 – Meeting of the Corridor Improvement Authority
- April 8 – Meeting of the Planning Commission
- April 13 – Meeting of the Friends of the Library
- April 14 – Annual Meeting of Sterling Heights Area Community Foundation
- April 14 – Meeting of the Youth Advisory Board
- April 14 – Special Meeting of the Sterling Heights City Council – Budget Workshop
- April 27 – Meeting of the Ordinance Board of Appeals – Panel I
- April 28 – Meeting of the Zoning Board of Appeals
- April 28 - Special Meeting of the Sterling Heights City Council – Budget Workshop
The following events have been cancelled:
- April 1– Senior Center Trip Registration (Postponed to May 6)
- April 5 – Upton House Open Hours
- April 9 – Cops and Lobsters Fundraiser
- April 10 – Cops and Lobsters Fundraiser
- April 18 – Parks & Recreation Field Trip to Science Center
- April 18 – Parks & Recreation Nature Center Open House (Postponed)
- April 19 – Grand Opening of Sterling Heights Dog Park (Postponed until June 6)
- April 21 – Arbor Day Tree Planting
- April 22 – Parks & Recreation Earth Day Celebration
- April 24 – Parks & Recreation Adaptive Recreation Dance
- April 24 – Parks & Recreation/Macomb County Tree Sale (Postponed to May 8)
- April 25 - Parks & Recreation/Macomb County Tree Sale (Postponed to May 9)
- April 27 – Parks & Recreation Adult Softball Leagues (Postponed)
Sterling Heights officials are continuing to monitor conditions and more events might be cancelled.
More information can be found on Sterling Heights’ official website here.
Anyone who believes they might have coronavirus should follow the CDC guidelines. Michigan.gov has a list of resources available to those concerned about COVID-19.
