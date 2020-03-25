City of Sterling Heights announces cancellation of events and meetings

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Many events and meetings have been cancelled in Sterling Heights in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The following meetings have been cancelled:

April 2 – Meeting of the Historical Commission

April 6 – Meeting of the Beautification Commission

April 8 – Meeting of the Corridor Improvement Authority

April 8 – Meeting of the Planning Commission

April 13 – Meeting of the Friends of the Library

April 14 – Annual Meeting of Sterling Heights Area Community Foundation

April 14 – Meeting of the Youth Advisory Board

April 14 – Special Meeting of the Sterling Heights City Council – Budget Workshop

April 27 – Meeting of the Ordinance Board of Appeals – Panel I

April 28 – Meeting of the Zoning Board of Appeals

April 28 - Special Meeting of the Sterling Heights City Council – Budget Workshop

The following events have been cancelled:

April 1– Senior Center Trip Registration (Postponed to May 6)

April 5 – Upton House Open Hours

April 9 – Cops and Lobsters Fundraiser

April 10 – Cops and Lobsters Fundraiser

April 18 – Parks & Recreation Field Trip to Science Center

April 18 – Parks & Recreation Nature Center Open House (Postponed)

April 19 – Grand Opening of Sterling Heights Dog Park (Postponed until June 6)

April 21 – Arbor Day Tree Planting

April 22 – Parks & Recreation Earth Day Celebration

April 24 – Parks & Recreation Adaptive Recreation Dance

April 24 – Parks & Recreation/Macomb County Tree Sale (Postponed to May 8)

April 25 - Parks & Recreation/Macomb County Tree Sale (Postponed to May 9)

April 27 – Parks & Recreation Adult Softball Leagues (Postponed)

Sterling Heights officials are continuing to monitor conditions and more events might be cancelled.

More information can be found on Sterling Heights’ official website here.

Anyone who believes they might have coronavirus should follow the CDC guidelines. Michigan.gov has a list of resources available to those concerned about COVID-19.

