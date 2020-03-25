City of Warren announces emergency food hotline for senior residents amid coronavirus outbreak

WARREN, Mich. – Warren Mayor Jim Fouts has announced an emergency hotline for senior Warren residents who are in need of food amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Michigan.

The line is also available for those with pre-existing conditions who require access to food.

Warren senior resident food hotline: 586-574-4526

The city is coordinating with local food pantries and volunteers to ensure food access to senior residents, officials said.

Fouts asks that only individuals in great need should call the hotline.

Those interested in helping can also call the hotline above and indicate that they’d like to volunteer.