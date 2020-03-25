ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- March 25, 2020

Officials with Beaumont said its eight Michigan hospitals have “some ventilator capacity” but are nearing that capacity. The hospitals are also nearing staffing and personal protective equipment capacity.

Donations are needed. Saint Joseph Mercy Health System, for instance, is accepting donations. Those interested in making a donation should contact Kim Niethammer at Kim.Niethammer@stjoeshealth.org to ask questions and to coordinate supply drop offs.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the state confirmed 1,791 cases of COVID-19 in Michigan and 24 people have died. The number of cases has been growing due to an increase in testing. The goal is “flatten the curve” of the number of people being hospitalized so our hospital system can handle the increase.

Michigan is under a stay-at-home order with only essential businesses remaining in operation.

Health officials are reiterating cases in the state will continue to rise, as expected, due to an increase in testing capabilities and general awareness of COVID-19.

The positive tests we’re seeing right now were most likely contracted before serious distancing measures were put in place. It’s only been one week since Michigan shut down dine-in restaurants, bars, gyms and coffee houses.

Many COVID-19 patients don’t show symptoms for several days. So when you look at the following data tables, keep this in mind.