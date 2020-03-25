Main’s Treat Coffeehouse in Romeo accepts donations for nurses, families in need

ROMEO, Mich. – Main’s Treat Coffeehouse in Romeo found a unique way to work through the coronavirus outbreak.

It has only been open for six months, but it has become a central location. The owner, Jon Rose, isn’t letting customers into his shop.

The entrance is blocked by a donation box, seeking critical medical supplies for nurses. His storage area in the back has become a holding area for goods for families in the community who need help.

Two doors down, at the Rustic Bluebird, a family is doing what they need in order to survive. The casual bistro and caterer is offering curbside service.

READ: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases total 2,295; Death toll rises to 43

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advice on how to protect yourself from coronavirus and what to do if you think you’re sick.

The symptoms of coronavirus could appear 2-14 days after exposure and include fever, cough and shortness of breath. If you have trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, confusion, bluish lips or face you should seek medical attention immediately.

Has coronavirus impacted your life? There is help available:

Check here: Hotlines, resources for help during coronavirus outbreak in Michigan