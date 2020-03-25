Man distracts Sterling Heights store clerk, steals lottery ticket, cashes winnings, police say

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Sterling Heights police are searching for a man suspected of distracting a store clerk to steal a lottery ticket and then cashing in the winnings from the stolen ticket.

Police said the man walked into a 7-Eleven store and found a way to distract the clerk. Meanwhile, he ran and printed a lottery ticket, which he concealed before leaving the store, according to authorities.

The ticket would have cost him $2,400 due to the amount of draws he selected, police said.

The man then cashed the ticket for his winnings.

Officials are hoping to identify the man. Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call Sterling Heights police at ibecker@sterling-heights.net or 586-446-2845. All tips will remain anonymous.