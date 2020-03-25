Southbound I-75 bridge over Livernois Road to be demolished

TROY, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Transportation will begin demolition on the southbound I-75 bridge over Livernois Road at 9 a.m. Friday.

MDOT said the demolition will not impact I-75 traffic as northbound and southbound traffic is sharing the northbound lanes.

Officials urge commuters who use Livernois Road to use Big Beaver, Crooks and Maple roads instead.

Livernois Road is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.