United Way of St. Clair County to provide emergency funds to residents affected by coronavirus outbreak

The United Way of St. Clair County (UWSCC) has coordinated additional funds to help residents through the short- and long-term impacts of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

UWSCC’s Emergency Fund will continue to provide food, housing and utilities assistance, access to services for vulnerable populations and more to help residents recover from the effects of the outbreak.

Those in need can contact UWSCC’s 2-1-1 hotline at any time. Their office will be closed through April 13 due to Michigan’s stay-at-home order.

Click here for more information on UWSCC’s response to COVID-19.

