WATCH LIVE: Detroit Mayor Duggan provides coronavirus update, announces COVID-19 testing site

DETROIT – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan will host a news conference on Wednesday to provide an update on the city’s response to coronavirus.

As of Tuesday, the city had more than 500 positive COVID-19 tests, along with eight deaths.

Mayor Duggan is expected to announce “the establishment of a major COVID-19 drive thru testing site to be located in the city.”

