Local News

WATCH LIVE: Detroit Mayor Duggan provides coronavirus update, announces COVID-19 testing site

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Coronavirus, Detroit, Testing, COVID-19, Mike Duggan, Live Stream, Medical, Detroit Coronavirus, Michigan Coronavirus, COVID-19 Testing
Mike Duggan coronavirus presser -- March 16, 2020
DETROIT – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan will host a news conference on Wednesday to provide an update on the city’s response to coronavirus.

As of Tuesday, the city had more than 500 positive COVID-19 tests, along with eight deaths.

Related: Detroit police Cpt. Parnell dies due to COVID-19: ‘Our hearts are broken’

Mayor Duggan is expected to announce “the establishment of a major COVID-19 drive thru testing site to be located in the city.”

Watch the news conference live at 3 p.m. in the video player below:

