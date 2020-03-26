Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan to expand access to prescription drugs amid coronavirus outbreak

DETROIT – Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan (BCBSM) is expanding members’ access to prescription refills due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the state.

According to a statement issued by BCBSM, the organization will now waive limits on early refills so members can obtain a 90-day supply of their prescription amid the outbreak.

The news follows an executive order issued by Michigan Gov. Whitmer on Wednesday that allows pharmacists to dispense emergency refills of prescriptions for up to 60 days’ worth of medication for patients. The order also requires insurers to cover the emergency refills during the COVID-19 crisis.

“No Michigander should be worried about running out of critical medications during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is why I signed this Executive Order authorizing pharmacists to refill up to 60 days of medication for their patients and easing restrictions on pharmacists so they can continue to help their patients during this crisis,” said Whitmer. “Residents who are limiting their time in public places and practicing social distancing shouldn’t have to fear running low on their prescription drugs during these trying times.”

BCBSM is encouraging their members to use a 90-day mail order when available to ensure an adequate supply of prescriptions, according to a statement. The goal is to help people with their social distancing efforts and require them to visit pharmacies less often, officials said.

The organization will also ensure and cover formulary flexibility if shortages of medications arise, officials said.

