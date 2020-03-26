City of Livonia to scale back employees, services due to coronavirus outbreak in Michigan

LIVONIA, Mich. – Livonia Mayor Maureen Miller Brosnan announced the city of Livonia will significantly scale back services through April 13 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Michigan.

“The City has attempted to maintain as many city services as possible with an at-home workforce and a skeleton crew at City Hall and other city buildings,” said Brosnan. “It is now time to move to an even more scaled-back operation, which will close city buildings to all but critical employees who need to report on an as-needed basis, providing those services which protect the health and safety of the community.”

Livonia is adjusting operations to ensure more people can stay home under Michigan Gov. Whitmer’s stay at home order and help prevent the spread of COVID-19, officials said.

According to officials, residents can still expect police and fire protection, road maintenance, water and sewer maintenance and garbage and recycling services.

Officials listed changes for the following services:

9-1-1 is still available for emergencies but City Hall phones will not be answered. Residents are encouraged to the City’s website to submit their questions. Expect a delay in getting answers to questions left on voice mail.

Only those functions most necessary to maintain city government will be maintained.

Many city employees are working remotely and will continue to try to address your needs from their homes, but like all residents, they are being encouraged to remain in their homes.

For now, brush pick up will continue, though service may take longer than normal.

The following facilities will also close through April 13 as the city scales back services:

Livonia City Hall

Kirksey Recreation Center

Senior Center

Libraries

Playgrounds

Dog Park

Golf Courses

Ice Rinks

16th District Court

Residents can click here to visit the city of Livonia’s website for more information.

