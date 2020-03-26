ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- March 26, 2020

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to speak at 11 a.m. today. She will be joined by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the total number of confirmed cases reached 2,294, according to the state. The death toll increased by 19.

Watch Whitmer’s update on the state’s response efforts here.

Michigan officials said if immediate action is not taken by our statewide health system, needless loss of life is anticipated. The state is asking that hospitals in areas that are less affected step up and offer 10 percent of their beds to assist hospitals that are at capacity with coronavirus patients.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is reminding Americans of how to clean surfaces during the coronavirus outbreak.

The CDC is reiterating a “one-two punch” approach to cleaning hard surfaces such as a table or desk.

“Make sure to clean surfaces with soap and water, and then disinfect with a household disinfectant or other recommended products. Remember, do not mix chemicals!” -- CDC.

For hard surfaces, the CDC suggests to clean surfaces using soap and water. You are advised to practice routine cleaning of frequently touched surfaces.

For soft surfaces such as carpeted floor, rugs, and drapes, the CDC suggests to clean the surface using soap and water or with cleaners appropriate for use on these surfaces.

When it comes to laundry, the CDC urges you to use the warmest appropriate water setting and dry items completely. Your other option is to disinfect with an EPA-registered household disinfectant. The EPA has a list of those disinfectants here.