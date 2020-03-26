WATCH LIVE: Detroit mayor, health chief to discuss city’s response to COVID-19, meals for kids

DETROIT – The Detroit mayor and chief public health officer are holding a news conference Thursday afternoon to discuss the city’s COVID-19 cases and response efforts, including expansion of meals for children pickup locations.

WHO: Mayor Mike Duggan and Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair

As of Thursday, the city of Detroit’s health department is reporting 717 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 15 deaths.

On Wednesday, the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan rose to 2,294, including 43 deaths statewide. Updated figures from the state are expected Thursday afternoon.

UPDATE: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases total 2,856; Death toll rises to 60