57ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

57ºF

Local News

LIVE STREAM: Michigan Gov. Whitmer holds virtual town hall on coronavirus (COVID-19)

Town hall begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Coronavirus, Michigan, Michigan Coronavirus, West Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer, Town Hall, COVID-19, Live Stream, Live Event, Coronavirus Cases
In a pool photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tells Michigan residents to stay at home, in her most sweeping order of the coronavirus crisis, Monday, March 23, 2020 in Lansing, Mich. The governor warned that a million people could need hospital beds if they keep mixing with each other and spreading the illness. Whitmer talked about dire results akin to those seen in Italy if people don't follow her order. (Julia Pickett/Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, Pool)
In a pool photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tells Michigan residents to stay at home, in her most sweeping order of the coronavirus crisis, Monday, March 23, 2020 in Lansing, Mich. The governor warned that a million people could need hospital beds if they keep mixing with each other and spreading the illness. Whitmer talked about dire results akin to those seen in Italy if people don't follow her order. (Julia Pickett/Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, Pool)

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will hold a virtual town hall on the state’s coronavirus (COVID-19) response on Thursday evening.

The event is from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is being broadcast by WOOD TV8 in West Michigan.

Gov. Whitmer will take your questions about the current outbreak and the measures being taken to combat it. Some of those who submit questions will be selected to talk live with the governor, either over the phone or via video chat. Submit a question here.

Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases total 2,856; Death toll rises to 60

Watch the virtual town hall below at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: