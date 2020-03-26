LIVE STREAM: Michigan Gov. Whitmer holds virtual town hall on coronavirus (COVID-19)

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will hold a virtual town hall on the state’s coronavirus (COVID-19) response on Thursday evening.

The event is from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is being broadcast by WOOD TV8 in West Michigan.

Gov. Whitmer will take your questions about the current outbreak and the measures being taken to combat it. Some of those who submit questions will be selected to talk live with the governor, either over the phone or via video chat. Submit a question here.

Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases total 2,856; Death toll rises to 60

Watch the virtual town hall below at 7 p.m.