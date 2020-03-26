Michigan AG Nessel warns residents of federal stimulus scams amid coronavirus pandemic

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning residents of scammers attempting to retrieve personal banking information by pretending to be officials distributing federal stimulus payments.

In an urgent consumer alert issued Thursday, Nessel warns that scammers are emailing residents from websites that appear to be official, demanding personal banking information in order to receive the $1,200 federal stimulus payment immediately.

Scammers are stealing information by using news of the federal one-time payments that are going to U.S. residents as part of the government’s economic relief response to the coronavirus outbreak, officials said.

The phishing scams typically ask for a person’s banking information and insist the stimulus payment will be deposited directly into the person’s account, officials said.

Nessel’s office urges everyone to be wary of texts, emails or phone calls from someone claiming to be from the government with a check, and to avoid giving out personal information to unknown or unverified callers.

For the latest information regarding the federal stimulus payment and specific disbursement details, only visit the IRS website here.