Romeo coffee shop becomes warehouse for supplies amid COVID-19 outbreak

ROMEO, Mich. – Nolan Kare has become a Johnny Appleseed to his local community, providing for and taking care of his neighbors.

RELATED: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases total 2,856; Death toll rises to 60

Kare knew that so many of his neighbors struggled day-to-day with the jobs they had -- and that’s before many lost their jobs. To help others, Kare borrowed space in the back of MainTreats Coffee Shop in Romeo and set up shop.

Using Facebook, Kare created the Romeo Community Response Team.

Kare has been collecting donations -- goods, canned foods, toiletries and supplies. Using the Facebook page, residents can talk about places they’ve found goods, donate and send out an SOS for help if needed. Then the Romeo Community Response Team would reach into its small storage space, pack up bags and distribute them to those in need -- from a safe distance, of course.

Anyone who believes they might have coronavirus should follow the CDC guidelines. Michigan.gov has a list of resources available to those concerned about COVID-19.

More information on coronavirus (COVID-19):