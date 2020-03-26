Suspects charged in Waterford shootings

WATERFORD, Mich. – The suspects in two separate shootings in Waterford were arraigned Thursday.

At about 1:45 a.m. March 18, Waterford police reported to the scene of a shooting at a home in the 600 block of Woodingham Street. Police said the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to the hospital.

Police said the investigation identified two potential suspects; Raul Contreras, 18, and Jeremiah Martin, 17.

Police were alerted to another shooting that occurred at McGuire’s Motel on Telegraph Road, where officers found a 21-year-old man who had been shot. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police said the investigation identified two potential suspects; James Dale Williams, 21, and Jeffrey Anthony Baker, 19.

Within 48-hours of the Woodingham shooting, both suspects had been taken into custody by authorities in Pontiac.

Within 6-days of the McGuire’s Motel homicide, both suspects had been taken into custody by authorities in Detroit.

Contreras and Martin were arraigned on attempted murder and other charges. Bond was set at $1 million.

Williams and Baker were arraigned on homicide and other charges. Bond was denied.