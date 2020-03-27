ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- March 27, 2020

A letter making the rounds on social media from Henry Ford Health System is real, but it’s not active -- right now. The letter lays out a plan for doctors to have to decide which patients to care for in the event of a ventilator shortage. The letter was spread on social media on Thursday. Henry Ford Health told Local 4: “This letter is part of a larger policy document developed for an absolute worst case scenario. It is not an active policy within Henry Ford, but, is part of our emergency response planning, as is standard with most reputable health systems.”

The Townsend Street pedestrian bridge over westbound I-94 has collapsed onto the freeway Friday morning. The pedestrian bridge is a couple blocks west of Van Dyke. Westbound I-94 is closed at Gratiot Avenue and traffic is getting back onto the intersate at East Grand Boulevard.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said it has determined the entire bridge will need to be removed. The eatbound side of I-94 remains open until equipment arrives for bridge removal, and then it will need to be shut down, according to (MDOT).